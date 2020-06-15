Kerry councillor warns he won’t support Fianna Fáil going into government if Shannon LNG is off the table

A Fianna Fáil councillor says he won’t support his party going into government if the Shannon LNG project is off the table.

The liquefied natural gas terminal was first proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank in 2006 but has been beset by delays.

Kerry County Councillor Jimmy Moloney says he’s very disappointed this project isn’t in the programme for government, adding we need a secure energy supply.

Cllr Moloney says he recognises there has to be a move away from fossil fuels, but says we have to be realistic, particularly due to Brexit.

He says it’s a huge loss for North Kerry:

It was expected that the Shannon LNG project would’ve create hundreds of jobs during construction and 50 permanent jobs.

Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says it’s disappointing it isn’t included in government formation plans.

She says the project had huge potential to deliver jobs for North Kerry.

Deputy Foley says she will fight to secure jobs for the area:

The newly published Programme for Government document says the parties don’t believe it makes sense to develop LNG gas import terminals which use imported fracked gas.

Accordingly, the new Government, if it’s formed, shall withdraw from the Shannon LNG terminal from the EU Projects of Common Interest list in 2021.

The document states the new Government will consider developing the potential of the Shannon Estuary across transport and logistics, manufacturing, renewable energy and tourism.

The parties say they plan to develop a strategy to achieve that potential for the Shannon Estuary with support from the Excequer.