Kerry councillor wants legislative changes to protect landowners from illegal dumping

A Kerry councillor is calling for a change in legislation to protect owners of land used for illegal dumping.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, calling for other local authorities to support the appeal, saying landowners are the victims yet have to pay up.

Cllr Brendan Cronin wants legislative changes to protect landowners and farmers who are victims of illegal dumping and fly-tipping of rubbish on their lands.

He says people who own land that other people dump rubbish on, have to pay for it, adding they’re the victim but have to take responsibility.

He’s calling on local authorities to ensure landowners and farmers aren’t held responsible, and wants Kerry County Council to up the ante on enforcement in this area.

The council says it’s very active in pursuing and prosecuting people who litter, and during 2019 they investigated 942 such complaints.

112 litter fines were issued last year, with eight convictions secured.

The council added that activity in this area will be stepped up during 2020.