Kerry councillor urging people not to put fire services under pressure by starting gorse fires

A Kerry county councillor is urging people not to put essential services under extra pressure by starting gorse fires.

It is currently illegal to burn growing vegetation on land not then cultivated, between 1st March and 31st August.

Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald is calling on people to not put essential services under unnecessary pressure by burning gorse on the hills and starting hill fires.

He acknowledges that due to heavy rain, farmers have been prevented from carrying out managed burning prior to the closing date.

However, the Fianna Fáil councillor says to stop Covid-19, we need our fire services to be focused on responding to this crisis, not dealing with intentionally-started hill fires.

Councillor Fitzgerald adds that apart from the direct risk of fire to life and people’s homes, hill fires put a big strain on our fire services.

This follows on from the Kerry Fire Service’s plea to the public not to light gorse fires.

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Kerry, Michael Flynn said in recent days they have to continue to attend emergencies as well as dealing with the coronavirus.