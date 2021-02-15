Kerry councillor suggests British Prime Minister could speed up Ireland’s vaccine roll-out

A Kerry County Councillor has suggested the British Prime Minister should take over Ireland’s vaccine roll-out for six months, in a bid to speed it up.

Independent councillor Donal Grady made the remarks during the online monthly meeting of the council.

A number of councillors stated members of the public had contacted them concerned about the speed of the roll-out here, compared to that of the UK.

Cllr Donal Grady stated that people wanted to get on with their lives, adding we could do with Boris Johnson taking over the roll-out here for six months.

A number of councillors voiced their opposition to the suggestion.