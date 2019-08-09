Kerry councillor seeks urgent action to address issues threatening SouthDoc

A Kerry councillor is calling for urgent action to address issues threatening the SouthDoc service.

Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty says any cuts to the locum service would hit vulnerable families and communities.

She was speaking following reports that the current GP visa restrictions are making it difficult to find cover for the service.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says this essential service has become increasingly stretched and adds that reducing hours or closing treatment centres can’t be considered.

Cllr Moriarty is calling on the HSE, Minister for Health and relevant authorities to examine what measures can be taken to ensure doctors are recruited in a timely manner.

