Kerry councillor says young people’s mental health at risk due to COVID restrictions

A Kerry County Councillor says the mental health of young people is at risk due to COVID-19 restrictions and has called on NPHET and the Minister for Health to tackle the issue urgently.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill said calls for help to organisations such as the Samaritans, Pieta House and Childline have increased dramatically in recent times.

He said he is also receiving an ever-increasing number of calls from concerned parents and family members.

The Rossbeigh based councillor said there needs to be more activities for young people that can be carried out in compliance with health restrictions.

Councillor Cahill said the Government needs to deal with it as a matter of extreme urgency or there will be an increase of self harm or worse.