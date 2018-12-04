Kerry councillor says it’s wrong to blame IFA if South Kerry Greenway doesn’t get the go ahead

A Kerry councillor says it’s wrong to blame the IFA if the South Kerry Greenway doesn’t get the go ahead.

Councillor Dan McCarthy was speaking after Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O’Shea had called on the Irish Farmers’ Association to withdraw their objections to the proposed 32-kilometre greenway.

In September, the President of the IFA said they will fight the CPO for the South Kerry Greenway all the way.





Councillor McCarthy says the region needs a greenway in an effort to arrest rural decline, however, he took issue over accusations that the IFA’s actions may derail the process.

The Independent councillor says farmers have their rights as well.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea denies he lambasted the IFA at a recent MD meeting.

He says, should the project get the green light following an oral hearing, the onus will be on the IFA to accommodate the proposed greenway, as he believes any objection following that could be detrimental to the project.

Councillor O’Shea claims the IFA has a responsibility in this case.

The Irish Famers’ Association says it’s made a submission to An Bord Pleanála objecting to the proposed project, however, they claim it’s due to the failure of Kerry County Council to adhere to government policy on greenway development.

The IFA believes the council has forced it to protect the rights of the farmers affected.