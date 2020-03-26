Kerry councillor says vehicle owners should not be charged for cancelling NCT appointments

A Kerry County Councillor says vehicle owners should not be charged for cancelling NCT appointments.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris says she was contacted by a self-isolating constituent, whose vehicle was due to undertake the NCT.

The constituent called the NCT service and said she would not be attending, due to government guidelines on social distancing and directives to only undertake essential travel.

The service said a €22 fee still had to be paid as it was considered a late cancellation.

Councillor Deirdre Ferris believes all appointments should rescheduled and no penalties imposed on vehicle owners.

She adds this is compounded by continuing issues with car lifts at NCT centres.

Applus which operates the national car test says people who are showing signs of a fever, cold or cough or who are classed as vulnerable are being asked not to attend an NCT appointment.

They’re being asked to contact the NCT on 01 4135992 or email [email protected]

On the matter of a no show or cancellation fee being charged, the NCT has apologised; it says the majority of customers affected aren’t charged but those who have been charged should contact the NCT at the same phone number or email address in order to organise a refund.

Applus also says it appreciates its customer care phone lines have been very busy.