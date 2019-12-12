Kerry councillor says undistributed lotto prize money should go to charity

A Kerry county councillor says the National Lottery should have donated undistributed prize money to charity as soon as it was discovered.

It was revealed four top prizes totalling 180,000 euro were not included in three scratch card games since 2014.

The lottery discovered the error during an internal review, and say new controls are in place to guarantee it doesn’t happen again.

The €180,000 will be put forward as prizes in the New Year draw.

However, Labour Cllr Marie Moloney says people will have to buy tickets to enter this draw and the money and unclaimed prize money of over €70 million should be donated to charity: