Kerry councillor says TII policy stopping house being built on family farm

A Kerry councillor is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to change its policy as it’s stopping a house being built on a family farm.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly says a man that’s been left a family farm has been refused permission to build a house on his land off the N69 in Listowel.

He says TII won’t allow another exit off an existing road onto the N69, saying it would create additional traffic coming onto and off a main road.

Cllr Kennelly says the man in question now has to rent a house for his family in the area, which isn’t practical when he’s trying to farm the land.

The Fine Gael Cllr wants TII to amend its guidelines on planning applications for one-off housing on national roads.