Kerry Councillor says process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too long

The process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too long.
That’s the view of Kerry County Councillor Niall Kelleher.
He was commenting after the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy announced new measures to restrict short-term lettings to tackle the housing crisis.
Cllr Kelleher says there are at least 50 vacant properties in Killarney in the ownership of vulture funds.
He says local authorities must apply for funding for the work which is then contracted out to bring houses up to standard, making the whole process too long.