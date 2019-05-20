Kerry councillor says more one-bedroom homes are needed.

A Kerry councillor says more one-bedroom homes need to be built.

Councillor Michael O’Shea brought a motion to the recent meeting of the South and West Municipal District, asking the council why the needs of single applicants have not been addressed.





The Fianna Fáil Councillor claims there are applicants on the Dingle social housing list who have been waiting 11 years for a home.

Kerry County Council says there are just under 500 applicants in the municipal district, with 22 of those seeking one-bedroom properties.

Councillor O’Shea says an apartment block anywhere in the region could help to satisfy the demand.

However, Sinn Féin councillor Damian Quigg objected to the motion; he said it’d be crazy to build an apartment block in somewhere like Lispole or Annascaul due to the lack of services in the area.

The motion went to a vote, with Councillor Quigg being the only dissenting voice.