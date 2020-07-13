Kerry councillor says New Zealand quarantine rule should be adopted here

A Kerry County Councillor says Ireland should consider adopting the New Zealand model where everyone arriving into the country is put into quarantine for two weeks.

Cllr Niall Kelleher says there are big risks with people coming to Ireland and not self-isolating; he adds that some don’t believe the danger the virus poses.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says checks in airports need to be improved and all arrivals should be asked to download the COVID-19 tracker app; he also believes Citywest Hotel could be used as a quarantine facility.

Cllr Kelleher says the hard work and sacrifice of everyone in the country will be in vain if a potential second wave of the virus is not dealt with correctly:

Meanwhile, a Kerry County Councillor says it is reckless that tourists can arrive into Kerry from areas from COVID-19 still has a hold of.

Fianna Fáil’s Fionnán Fitzgerald says we should insist that tourists from such locations are placed in quarantine before travelling around the country.

He says the risk is too great, too much effort is at stake and an already vulnerable economy is in the balance.