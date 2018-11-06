Kerry councillor says new PAYE tax system will be a disaster for small businesses

A Kerry councillor says the new PAYE tax system will be a disaster for small businesses.

A new system, which changes the way self-employed and small companies report their employees’ payroll information to Revenue, will come into effect on January 1st.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn says it will triple the costs paid by small companies to accountants and will result in an influx of work for accountants.





He adds that many businesses are not aware that such changes are to be implemented.

Revenue says this new system will be more modern and will enable employers to access all the tax reliefs they are entitled to.

Cllr Flynn says there needs to be flexibilities for small businesses around the new system.