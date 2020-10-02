Kerry councillor says money spent on TB letters should have been used for research

A Kerry County Councillor says it would have been better for the Department of Agriculture to use the money spent sending TB letters to farmers for research into eradicating the disease.

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy, who manages Kenmare Mart, says every farmer knows their TB status and these letters won’t make any difference.

Cllr McCarthy says he is concerned this could lead to a farmer’s TB status being displayed in marts when selling their animals.





Yesterday, the TB Forum was reconvened by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue where the letters, the overall scheme and compensation was discussed.

Dan McCarthy, who himself experienced a TB outbreak on his farm, is calling for a clear timeframe to be set out to eradicate bovine TB in this country: