Kerry councillor says locking toilet facilities at Blue Flag beaches is a disgrace.

A Kerry county councillor says locking toilet facilities at Blue Flag beaches is a disgrace.

Speaking during the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea said he knows of people who had to use the facilities at Inch beach recently but found them locked.

He said, considering he voted in favour of the increase in local property tax as it was to fund local services, it’s a disgrace that the council cannot keep such vital facilities open.

Councillor O’Shea called on the local authority to better utilise its staffing resources in the area to keep these facilities operating.