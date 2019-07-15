Kerry councillor says local authority staff should be cleaning beaches from 7am

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for council staff to begin cleaning beaches from 7 o’clock every morning.

The good spell of weather saw up to 7,000 people descend on Ballybunion yesterday.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Robert Beasley says the town was in pristine condition yesterday morning but this morning the beach was in a terrible condition with discarded rubbish and overflowing bins.

While he accepts there is personal responsibility for beach goers to bring their rubbish home with them, Cllr Beasley believes this societal change in attitude will take years and more enforcement is needed.

He says people need to be educated about leaving their rubbish behind after a day at the beach: