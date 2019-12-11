Kerry councillor says Ireland South MEP is being flippant on Shannon LNG

A Kerry county councillor has hit back at criticism of the proposed Shannon LNG project from an Ireland South MEP.

Mick Wallace recently published an open letter to the Government outlining his opposition to the proposed liquified natural gas terminal for North Kerry, due to the use of fracked US gas.

Cllr Jim Finucane says natural gas is recognised as a transitional fuel and we can’t have an interruption in our energy supply; he says other European countries are investing in LNG plants.

The Fine Gael councillor believes that Mick Wallace is being flippant when he says he will send the Government a lump of coal for Christmas as it is better than fracked gas: