Kerry councillor says increasing attendances allowed at funerals and weddings would reduce stress

Allowing increased numbers to attend funerals and weddings would reduce stress for families.

That’s the view of Kerry county councillor Michael Cahill.

He says there is terrible pressure on families who have to decide who can and cannot attend family funerals or weddings under the present restrictions.

Cllr Cahill adds that while the advice of NPHET and the government must be listened to, small increases to religious services would have an all-round positive effect for everyone involved.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor says church attendances during the pandemic should be judged on a percentage of the building’s capacity.