Kerry councillor says all HSE staff should be allowed to skip queues going into supermarkets

A Kerry county councillor says all HSE staff should be allowed to skip queues going into supermarkets.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy is making the call as shoppers not just in Kerry, but countrywide, queued up outside supermarkets today following the imposition of new restrictions on people’s movements last night.

The councillor says many HSE staff are working 12-hour shifts six days per week and are, therefore, short on time to undertake other activities such as shopping.

Councillor Sheehy suggests that all HSE staff, on production of valid ID, should be allowed to enter any supermarket at the front of an existing queue.

He contacted a number of retailers locally about the proposal.

The Tralee councillor says this would acknowledge, in a small way, the valuable work being carried out by those in the health service.