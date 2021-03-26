Kerry councillor says frequent water main breaks affecting North Kerry village

A Kerry councillor says frequent water main breaks are badly affecting a North Kerry village.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris was speaking after a break in the water supply system last evening left some customers without water in Ardfert.

She says this is a constant issue for residents and the business community in the area, claiming it’s the sixth water outage in the greater Ardfert area since October.

Councillor Ferris says numerous calls have been made by councillors for Irish Water to come and speak to them.

She is calling on the council to request an urgent meeting with the utility company to address the issues in Ardfert and other affected parts of the county.