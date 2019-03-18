A Kerry councillor says flashing signs are needed to warn motorists of deer crossing in Killarney.

Speaking at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, Councillor John Joe Culloty called on the council to erect flashing deer crossing signs on the Ballydowney and Muckross entrances to Killarney.

He says if nothing is done in relation to deer crossing on major routes, it’s the equivalent of waiting for an accident to happen.





Councillor Culloty says recent deer culls are not enough to protect motorists in the area.

In response, Kerry County Council says it’s preparing a feasibility report on acquiring funding to design and construct safety improvements on the N72, which will then be forwarded to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for consideration.