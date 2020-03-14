Kerry councillor says everything should be on the table to help SMEs

A Kerry county councillor says everything should be on the table to help small-and-medium-sized businesses get through the coronavirus crisis.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill has warned that many businesses in the county will go to the wall if they are not supported.

He says the government, including Revenue, county councils, banks and lending institutions must all play their part.

The Rossbeigh councillor believes there should be VAT reductions, flexibility in relation to loans and credit and a break in PRSI.

Councillor Cahill adds if emergency measures are not taken now, it will be soon be too late for many businesses.