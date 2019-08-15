Kerry councillor says Dublin hotel prices stopping football fans from attending the All-Ireland Football Final

A Kerry councillor says hotel prices in Dublin will stop many football fans from attending the All-Ireland Football Final.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill claims hotel prices in the capital for the All-Ireland weekend are, in cases, multiples of what one would pay on other weekends.

He says the price increases are stopping the rural people of Ireland who want to support high-profile events in Dublin from attending.

Councillor Cahill adds that increased hotel prices could also have a negative effect on tourism, as well as preventing many Kerry fans from attending the final on September 1st.