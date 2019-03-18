Kerry councillor says the county needs more one and two-bedroom homes for social housing

A Kerry councillor says the county needs more one and two-bedroom homes.
At a recent Killarney Municipal District Meeting, Councillor Niall Kelleher said Kerry County
Council needs to construct more one and two-bedroom homes for social housing needs.
Members of the Killarney MD were shown that there are 1,050 applicants in the district alone who are awaiting one or two-bedroom homes.
In comparison, a total of 428 applicants are awaiting three, four or five-bed homes.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Niall Kelleher says a solution must be found to the relatively small number of one-bedroom homes being constructed in the county.
Councillor Donal Grady said the former Killarney Town Council purposely stopped building one-bedroom homes in the past.
In response, Kerry County Council says all cases are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.