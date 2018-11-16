Kerry Councillor says CAB has helped to break up the progress of criminals

A Kerry County Councillor says the Criminal Assets Bureau has helped to impede the progress of criminals.

The bureau’s remit is to carry out investigations into the suspected proceeds of criminal conduct.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson was speaking after three men were arrested in Killarney yesterday on suspicion of money laundering in an operation involving CAB and the gardaí.





The men have since been released without charge and the file is being prepared for the DPP.

Councillor Gleeson says when people are seen to have assets above and beyond what’s reasonable, it’s only correct that the gardaí and CAB investigate.

He says CAB is having a very positive effect on tackling crime.