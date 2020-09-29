Kerry councillor says it beggars belief most populated area of Killorglin has no footpath

A Kerry councillor says it beggars belief that the most populated area of Killorglin has no footpath.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill is calling on the council to provide the funding to construct a footpath at Sunhill, claiming it’s a major health and safety issue.

He says Sunhill is the most populated area of the Mid Kerry town.

Councillor Cahill adds that, if it’s not provided, it greatly increases the chances of pedestrians or cyclists getting seriously injured or killed in the area.

Kerry County Council is due to submit an application under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme in an effort to secure funding for this.