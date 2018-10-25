Kerry councillor says Airbnb has been beneficial for tourists in Kerry

A Kerry councillor says Airbnb has provided affordable accommodation for tourists visiting the county.

Cllr Michael O’Shea was commenting after Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy announced new measures to restrict short-term lettings to tackle the housing crisis.

Under new plans homeowners will still be able to rent out a room on sites like Airbnb.





However, there will be a restriction on the period of time an entire family home can be offered for rent.

The plans are due to come in by the middle of next year.

Cllr O’Shea says there is a housing crisis in Kerry, and adds it is important to look at regulations going forward as Airbnb has been beneficial for tourists in Kerry.