Kerry councillor rejects claims Sinn Féin can’t form government without Fianna Fáil

A Kerry councillor is rejecting claims that Sinn Féin can’t form a government without Fianna Fáil.

Micheál Martin ruled out a coalition between his party and Sinn Féin yesterday.

Sinn Féin is now accusing Fianna Fáil of disregarding the view of the electorate.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald rejects that argument, stating the numbers are there to form a government without his party.

He says it’s up to Sinn Féin to form a government, but says if that can’t be done his party isn’t afraid of another election:

