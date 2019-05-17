Kerry councillor refused access to information relating to delayed diagnosis scandal at UHK due to live investigation

A Kerry councillor has been refused access to information relating to the delayed diagnosis scandal at UHK as a live investigation is underway.

A review of over 46,000 scans, published last December, found that the scans of 11 patients were misread by a locum radiologist between March 2016 and July 2017; this radiologist no longer works at the hospital.

11 people suffered delayed diagnosis which had a serious impact on their health; seven people have now died.





Sinn Féin councillor Toireasa Ferris requested information relating to records and details from that review under the Freedom of Information Act.

She says her request was initially ignored, forcing her to appeal to the Office of Information Commission.

The HSE told Cllr Ferris that releasing information could prejudice the investigation outcome.

She says it offers some hope of accountability: