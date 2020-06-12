Kerry councillor receives anonymous call threatening to tear down Munster Fusiliers monument

A Kerry County Councillor says he received a threat that a monument to the Royal Munster Fusiliers in Tralee would be torn down if it wasn’t removed.

Members of the group fought in World War I for the British Army; the monument in Ballymullen, erected in 2015, has been the subject of controversy and has previously been vandalised.

Independent Cllr Sam Locke says he got an anonymous call saying the monument should be removed or else it would be torn down.

The call was made against the backdrop of statues and monuments connected with slavery being vandalised and removed by protestors around the world.

Cllr Locke said he put it to the caller that it would be better to investigate modern day slavery in our county: