Kerry councillor questions if Local Improvement Scheme was influenced by politicians

A Kerry councillor has called on the council to clarify if there was any political influence regarding the Local Improvement Scheme.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea raised the issue at a special meeting of Kerry County Council, after seeing numerous comments on social media thanking politicians for their work in relation to the scheme.

The LIS provides funding for improvement works on private and non-publicly maintained roads.

Chief Executive of the council Moira Murrell told the meeting there was no political influence, adding it was an executive function.

She said the process went to Strategic Policy Committee and was adopted by councillors, before engineers applied their markings.