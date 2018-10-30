A Kerry councillor says he is always open to fresh ideas in Irish politics

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill says he feels Peter Casey has a lot to offer.

Cllr Cahill is disappointed Fianna Fáil officials closed the door on Mr Casey so quickly, given that over 23% of people voted for him last Friday in the Presidential election.





Michael Cahill says, given Fianna Fáil’s performance in recent polls, he thinks party officials should have sat down with Mr Casey to see if they have common ground.

He says he’s happy in Fianna Fáil at the moment but is always open to “fresh ideas”.