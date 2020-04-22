Kerry councillor and mart manager determined to keep livestock trade moving

A Kerry county councillor says he is available at all times to offer advice to farmers during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Marts around the country have had to change how they conduct their business in a bid to keep the livestock trade moving while curbing the spread of the virus.

Dan McCarthy, who is also the manager of Kenmare Mart, says everyone is in this together.

The independent councillor is urging cattle and sheep farmers with stock ready for sale to contact him so he can match them up with suitable buyers.

Cllr McCarthy says he is determined to keep the food chain moving by ensuring that supply meets demand.