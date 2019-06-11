Kerry councillor makes complaint to Fianna Fáil HQ over alleged shafting

Cllr Michael Cahill has made a complaint to Fianna Fáil headquarters about not being selected for the position of Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council.

The Rossbeigh representative is now 29 years as a serving Kerry County Councillor; he quit Fianna Fáil in 2011 but rejoined in 2016.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Labour and some Independents have formed a pact to control the recently elected council, with Niall Kelleher elected Cathaoirleach for the first year.

Cllr Michael Cahill is unhappy he wasn’t selected to serve as Cathaoirleach for one of the five years, and feels he has been shafted.

He says that based on seniority within the party he should have gotten a term as Cathaoirleach, so he’s made an official complaint to Fianna Fáil General Secretary Sean Dorgan.