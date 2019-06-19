Kerry councillor hopes decision not to contest general election won’t put pressure on her father

A Kerry County Councillor says she hopes her decision not to contest the next general election won’t put pressure on her father to run again.

Sinn Fein’s Toireasa Ferris was selected by the party almost two years ago to contest the next Dail election in place of her father and sitting TD Martin Ferris.

Cllr Ferris announced yesterday she will not run in the election due to advice from a doctor to slow down the pace of her life.

She will continue as a councillor and will work to ensure the party holds onto its Dail seat in Kerry.

A selection convention is scheduled to take place in August.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris says personally she hopes her father, who has twenty years’ public electoral service in Kerry, doesn’t run again: