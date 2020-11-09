Kerry councillor hopeful airport will return to full capacity

A Kerry County Councillor is hopeful that staff who are to be temporarily laid off at Kerry Airport will be taken back on and the aviation sector will recover.

Last Friday, it was announced that half of the airport’s total workforce would be laid off temporarily to offset the financial losses associated with the COVID-19 downturn.

This will take effect from Monday November 16th.

The airport will remain open to service Kerry-Dublin PSO (Public Service Obligation) flights.

Fine Gael Councillor Bobby O’Connell, who lives close to the Farranfore facility, says it is imperative that Kerry Airport returns to full operations: