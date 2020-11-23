Kerry councillor hits out as people waiting three years for disabled person grants funding

A Kerry county councillor says it’s shameful that some people are still waiting for funding from disabled persons grants, despite being approved three years ago.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae sought an update on how many local authority tenants were currently awaiting funding.

He says there are two people, who were approved in 2017, still waiting for the funding, five people are waiting for these grants for two years, while 24 are waiting since last year.

Councillor Healy-Rae says the figures are startling, however, he notes it isn’t the council’s fault as central government provide these grants.

He fears for people’s wellbeing if these supports aren’t provided.

Disabled Person Grants per MD:

Tralee Municipal District:

2017: 1

2018: 3

2019: 11 (4 partially completed)

2020: 12

Killarney Municipal District:

2019: 4

2020: 7

Kenmare Municipal District

2017: 1

2018: 2

2019: 3 (1 partially completed, work ongoing)

2020: 9

Listowel Municipal District

2019: 1

2020: 8

Castleisland – Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District

2019: 5 (1 partially completed)

2020: 8 (1 partially completed)