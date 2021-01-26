Kerry councillor granted leave to seek judicial review of NEWKD board nomination process

A Kerry county councillor has been granted leave to seek a judicial review of how two councillors were appointed to the board of a local development network body.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly is seeking the review in the High Court, following on from a local authority meeting last year, when two county councillors were elected to the NEWKD board.

The legal action arises from the local authority meeting in November when Mikey Sheehy of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly were elected to the North East West Kerry Development board.

Both councillors were nominated to the board following two rounds of voting.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly said his concern is how the vote was conducted and not about him not getting the position; he claimed the larger parties abused a grouping system used for voting.

The councillor previously said it is a matter of principle for himself, other independent councillors, and smaller parties around the country.

In the High Court, Justice Charles Meenan granted Councillor Farrelly leave to seek a full judicial review of Kerry County Council’s voting process for the positions on the board of NEWKD.

The judge also put a stay on the nominations until the case is heard in full.