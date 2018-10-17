Kerry councillor doesn’t regret nominating Peter Casey to run as a presidential candidate

A Kerry councillor says he doesn’t regret nominating Peter Casey to run as a presidential candidate.

There have been calls for Mr Casey to drop out of the race after he made controversial comments about Travellers.

The presidential candidate said Travellers shouldn’t be recognised as an ethnic minority, while speaking to the Independent’s Floating Voter podcast.





Kerry County Council was one of four local authorities that endorsed Peter Casey, allowing him to run for the presidency.

Councillor Michael Cahill nominated Peter Casey and says he doesn’t regret that decision.