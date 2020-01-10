Kerry councillor denies he was speaking about his own case when referencing alleged garda leaks

A Kerry councillor has denied he was speaking about his recent court case, when he asked if there are leaks within An Garda Siochana to local and national media.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae was speaking at today’s Joint Policing Committee meeting, where Garda Commissioner Drew Harris addressed members on a number of topics, including the effect of restructuring of the force on the Kerry Garda Division.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who is a member of the JPC, asked Commissioner Harris if there are information leaks within the force.

By way of example, he claimed details of garda interviews during investigations into alleged crimes were leaked to both local and national media.

The independent councillor said the first some people hear that they’re due in court is from media, rather than official channels; he claimed that some media present were recipients of the leaked information.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill said if Councillor Healy-Rae was referring to his own recent conviction for assault, it would constitute a conflict of interest.

Councillor Healy-Rae replied that he was speaking about different cases and not his own.

In April of this year, Jackie Healy-Rae’s solicitor claimed information in relation to his summons was released to Dublin-based media, before the councillor was aware the matter was being brought before the courts.

In response, Commissioner Harris said garda members who leak information should remember they’re putting their careers in jeopardy.

Additionally, when asked if someone with a recent conviction for assault should be a member of the JPC, he gave his response.