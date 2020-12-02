Kerry councillor concerned at rate of anchovy fishing off the coast

A Kerry county councillor says he’s concerned at the rate of anchovy fishing off the coast.

In recent days, anchovies – which are usually found in warmer waters – have appeared off the Kerry coast.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley understands over 1,000 tonnes of the small fish have been caught in Dingle Bay over the past week, with the majority being caught by large trawlers.

He believes the current rate of fishing is unsustainable and is not consistent with good management of fish stocks.

However, Councillor Foley adds there may be opportunities for local fishermen, if sustainable practices are followed.