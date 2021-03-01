Kerry councillor concerned about anti-lockdown leaflets with religious insinuations

A Kerry county councillor says he’s concerned about anti-lockdown leaflets being dispersed around Tralee, which imply the Catholic Church is involved in spreading this information.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall received one of these leaflets, which tell people to ignore mainstream media, ignore COVID-19 restrictions and to not wear masks.

It also contained information on what the Rosary is and how to say it.

He admits a lot of people are suffering during the restrictions, however, the false religious connection could make people think the Church is aligned with anti-lockdown propagandists.

Cllr Wall says these cards are preying on people’s vulnerabilities, especially those of a strong faith.