Kerry councillor claims ivy is only thing keeping some graveyards together

A Kerry councillor claims ivy is the only thing keeping some graveyards together in the county.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley was speaking at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting on the topic of the county’s cemeteries and their condition.

Kerry County Council documents show its burial grounds office dealt with over 100 complaints last year.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District and Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley first raised the issue of graveyard condition in the North Kerry area at the meeting.

He said that the condition of Lislaughtin Abbey is getting worse, adding that stones are everywhere, some arches have collapsed and others in danger of collapsing.

Councillor Foley also said recommendations to improve some graveyards hadn’t been acted upon.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley also commented on the condition of some graveyards, including Ballydonoghue’s.

He said there are 80 or 90 cemeteries in a similarly poor condition, with most being held together by ivy.

Councillor Beasley added that, if the ivy is disrupted, someone could be hurt.

In response, the council said it’d speak to councillors about their concerns and contact the Office of Public Works to assess responsibility for any works.