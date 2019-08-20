Kerry councillor calls for urgent roll out of affordable rental homes

A Kerry councillor says there needs to be an urgent roll out of affordable rental homes.

Kerry Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly was responding to the latest Daft.ie rent report.

Cllr Daly believes there needs to be an immediate rent freeze on current and new tenancies, along with a renter’s tax credit.

He says the report shows asking rents are continuing to rise to increasingly unaffordable levels for the majority of people.

He says the Government’s strategy for the rental sector is not working, adding Rent Pressure Zones offer no protections for new renters.