Kerry councillor calls for traffic management scheme for Glenbeigh

A Kerry councillor is calling for a traffic management scheme to be carried out in Glenbeigh.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill is seeking a new overlay, speed indicator signs, pedestrian crossings, new footpaths and the extension of public lighting to be included in the scheme.

Kerry County Council has recently carried out topographical surveys, speed surveys and examined the collision history in Glenbeigh.

Road safety inspections have also been carried out.

This information, along with pavement condition information, will be forwarded to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for consideration in the coming weeks.

