Kerry councillor calls for more speed camera vans to operate between 3 and 7am

A Kerry county councillor is calling for more speed camera vans to operate in the early hours of the morning.

From 6 o’clock next Monday morning, over 900 new speed camera zones will come into force around the country.

It’s all in a bid to clampdown on speeding as it is a factor in a third of road deaths.

Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan has worked as a DJ for the past 33 years, he says during that time he has only met a speed camera van or Garda speed checkpoint once.

The independent councillor thinks the extension is a good idea:

The Garda Press Office says speed cameras operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in designated areas which carry high risk, speed related collisions.