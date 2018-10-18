Kerry councillor calls for six mile nautical ban on pair trawling in Kenmare Bay

A Kerry councillor is calling for a ban on pair trawling within six nautical miles of Kenmare Bay.

Councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen says pair trawling is having a negative impact on the livelihoods of small fishermen, the marine environment and eco-tourism in the area.

He says the trawlers are meant to catch sprat but adds they are also catching bigger fish, which is resulting in a lack of dolphins and whales coming into the bay.





Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen says this is having a detrimental impact on the coastal community and says such a ban would only be fair.