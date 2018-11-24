Kerry Councillor calls for a roundabout sponsorship scheme

A Kerry Councillor is calling on the council to engage in a roundabout sponsorship scheme to benefit peoples’ first perception of the county.

Councillor Bobby O’Connell wants businesses taking charge of the upkeep of roundabouts in exchange for promoting their own businesses.

He believes such a scheme would boost peoples’ initial perceptions of the county.





Councillor Bobby O’Connell says people are welcomed to Kerry by three roundabouts on the Castleisland bypass.

He believes the upkeep of these roundabouts is of the “utmost importance”, saying they are the first thing people see in the county, no matter where they are going.

Cllr O’Connell says these roundabouts need a lot of maintenance and adds local Tidy Towns groups don’t have the man power to carry out the necessary work.

In response, Kerry County Council stated support of the proposal.

The council added there was a need to develop a policy in relation to the terms and conditions of a scheme and its implementation, which will need to be developed through the Transport SPC.