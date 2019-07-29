Kerry Councillor calls on Revenue to refund property tax to occupant of ghost estate

Fianna Fail Councillor, Michael Cahill, is calling on Revenue to refund the property tax paid by a house owner living in a ghost estate in Cahersiveen.

The woman and her four children have been living in the Lighthouse View housing estate in Cahersiveen for the past nine years and have been paying 316 euro a year since property tax was introduced in 2013.

There are 27 houses in the estate but only one is occupied. There is no public lighting in the estate and roads and footpaths are not maintained.

Councillor Cahill said the bond is now in place and work will begin shortly to improve standards in the estate.

He also said he will be pursuing Revenue to get the woman’s property tax refunded.